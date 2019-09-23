Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – Join Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan for a citywide charter-mandated meeting at the Coleman A. Young Municipal Center, located at 2 Woodward Ave in Detroit in the 13th Floor Auditorium.
The meeting is part of a series of community meetings as outlined in the 2012 Detroit City Charter.
It’s scheduled to take place Thursday from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Free parking is available in the Ford Underground Garage.
For more information contact Keeley Walker at (313) 224-3392.
