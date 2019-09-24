DETROIT (CBS DETROIT/AP) — Four people at a Detroit senior citizens apartment complex had what were described as minor injuries following a fire that gutted the building according to authorities.
It happened Monday night at The Reverend Ann Johnson Elderly Apartments on the city’s east side.
The Detroit Fire Department Deputy Commissioner David Fornell says officials have accounted for everyone in the building.
Most of the 54 units were occupied and some residents may have had guests said Fornell. He also said residents included people on oxygen and in wheelchairs.
It’s reported four tenants had minor injuries, a firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion and two police officers suffered smoke inhalation.
This is an ongoing investigation.
