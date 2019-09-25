(CBS DETROIT) – Sen. Bernie Sanders will be joining UAW Workers on the picket lines in Detroit Wednesday.
Sanders was expected to arrive at the Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Plant around 10:30 a.m.
The Democratic presidential candidate is not the first Democratic presidential candidate to picket with UAW union members.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, of Massachusetts, protested with General Motors workers Sunday in Detroit.
Sanders said in a Tweet Sept. 15, the message to GM is simple.
I am proud to support the @UAW workers who are standing up to the greed of GM. Our message to GM is a simple one: End the greed, sit down with the UAW and work out an agreement that treats your workers with the respect and the dignity they deserve. https://t.co/nAQoeX82oz
— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) September 15, 2019
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.