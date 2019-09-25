Filed Under:Auto, Bernie Sanders, democratic, detroit, GM, strike, uaw


(CBS DETROIT) – Sen. Bernie Sanders will be joining UAW Workers on the picket lines in Detroit Wednesday.

Sanders was expected to arrive at the Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Plant around 10:30 a.m.

The Democratic presidential candidate is not the first Democratic presidential candidate to picket with UAW union members.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, of Massachusetts, protested with General Motors workers Sunday in Detroit.

Sanders said in a Tweet Sept. 15, the message to GM is simple.

