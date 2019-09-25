Filed Under:detroit, Kanye West, Sunday Service


(CBS DETROIT) – Kayne West is reportedly bringing his “Sunday Service” concert series to Detroit.

kanye west

(Credit: By Carl Bjorklund/ shutterstock.com)

A post on social media stated singers were needed for rehearsal, but a date and location has yet to be announced.

Registration for singers was closed as of Tuesday morning.

