(CBS DETROIT) – Kayne West is reportedly bringing his “Sunday Service” concert series to Detroit.
A post on social media stated singers were needed for rehearsal, but a date and location has yet to be announced.
Registration for singers was closed as of Tuesday morning.
Kanye West will be hosting a special #SundayService / #JesusIsKing album release celebration in Detroit, MI this Friday, September 27th!
You can register as a singer at https://t.co/ZOeHaYHV64 pic.twitter.com/BTEaKK3GTp
— Photos Of Kimye 🐐👑 (@PhotosOfKanye) September 23, 2019
