KANSAS CITY (3-0) at DETROIT (2-0-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

OPENING LINE — Chiefs by 6

RECORD VS. SPREAD —Kansas City 3-0, Detroit 2-1

SERIES RECORD — Chiefs lead 8-5

LAST MEETING — Chiefs beat Lions 45-10, Nov. 1, 2015

LAST WEEK —Chiefs beat Ravens 33-28; Lions beat Eagles 27-24

AP PRO32 RANKING —Chiefs No. 2, Lions No. 15.

CHIEFS OFFENSE — OVERALL (2), RUSH (22), PASS (1).

CHIEFS DEFENSE — OVERALL (24), RUSH (27), PASS (19).

LIONS OFFENSE — OVERALL (12), RUSH (18), PASS (11).

LIONS DEFENSE — OVERALL (23), RUSH (22), PASS (22).

STRAKS, STATS, AND NOTES — Detroit 2-0 against Chiefs at Ford Field, winning in 2011 and 2007. … Kansas City aims for third straight 4-0 record. … Chiefs have scored 25-plus points in NFL-record 25 consecutive games. … Andy Reid enters 100th game as Chiefs coach. He is 68-31 in the regular season for KC. … QB Patrick Mahomes has NFL-record 13 300-yard passing games in first 20 starts. … Mahomes needs 363 yards passing to break Kurt Warner’s record for yards passing through four games. … RB Darrel Williams had career-high 109 yards from scrimmage last week. … FB Anthony Sherman to play 100th consecutive game, longest active streak at the position. … Chiefs scored 28 points and 23 points in second quarters of the last two games. … DT Chris Jones has a sack in six of last seven road games. … Lions aim for undefeated mark through four games first time since 2011. … Detroit first NFL team with four players having 100 yards receiving and a touchdown in-game through Week 3. … RB Kerryon Johnson has scored last two home games and gained 80-plus yards from scrimmage in previous five home games. … DE Trey Flowers had eight tackles and sack last week. … CB Justin Coleman had career-high three passes defended at Philadelphia. … Jamal Agnew scored on a kickoff return last week — first in NFL this season — has NFL-high three scores off returns since 2017. Fantasy tip: Johnson has been productive at home, and Kansas City is allowing NFL-high 6.2 yards per carry to running backs.

