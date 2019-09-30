Filed Under:Clinton Township, Police, shooting

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Police say a woman died Sunday night after being shot in the face Saturday.

It happened in Clinton Township on Stafford Street.

Police say someone called about a 26-year-old man firing a weapon on the street.

When officers arrived they arrested the man.

Police also checked a home on the street and found the 26-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her face. She was later taken to a local hospital and she wasn’t expected to survive according to police.

