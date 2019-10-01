DETROIT (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — The Detroit Police department is looking into who demolished a home that without notifying a Michigan lawmaker.

Democratic Rep. Sherry Gay-Dagnogo said the house was torn down without notice to her or her nonprofit group.

Gay-Dagnogo’s nonprfit group Coalition to Integrate Technology and Education, was planning to renovate the home for a needy family.

According to Detroit police Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood, the case is being investigated as malicious destruction of property.

The property was purchased last year for $1,000 from the Detroit Land Bank Authority.

Gay-Dagnogo spoke Tuesday about the demolition before the Detroit City Council.

“My question is, how can any company, whether it’s the city’s contractors or any private entity, demolish a home without, one, the permission of a property owner and two, without following all the environmental protocols that are necessary and three … no record at all,” she said.

Council President Brenda Jones said she hopes the council soon will get some answers as to who tore the house down.

Mayor Mike Duggan’s office said Tuesday that information shows the house on Minock in northwest Detroit was torn down on or around Sept. 20, but that it was not on a list of properties slated for demolition and was not in the pipeline in preparation to be razed.

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this story.