CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Police say a man has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of his 26-year-old wife.

Officers were called to the home on Stafford Street and said 26-year-old Kyle Wonsowicz shot his wife, Nicole Larocca, of Clinton Township.

Police said when they arrived he dropped the gun.

His wife was found with a gunshot wound to her face and she was taken to a local hospital.

Wonsowicz was expected to be arraigned Tuesday at 41-B District Court in Clinton Township.

