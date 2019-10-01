Comments
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Police say a man has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of his 26-year-old wife.
Officers were called to the home on Stafford Street and said 26-year-old Kyle Wonsowicz shot his wife, Nicole Larocca, of Clinton Township.
Police said when they arrived he dropped the gun.
His wife was found with a gunshot wound to her face and she was taken to a local hospital.
Wonsowicz was expected to be arraigned Tuesday at 41-B District Court in Clinton Township.
