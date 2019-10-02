DETROIT (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — An evaluation referral was made in court Wednesday for 34-year-old Deangelo Martin who is charged in the killings of the women whose bodies were found in abandoned houses in the city as far back as February 2018.
Authorities have characterized the slayings as the work of a serial killer. Martin is due back in court Dec. 6
He’s charged with four counts of first-degree murder and four counts of felony murder.
He was arrested in June and charged in the stabbing and sexual assault of a 26-year-old woman in May and the kidnapping and assault of a 51-year-old woman in June.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this story.
You must log in to post a comment.