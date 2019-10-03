STANTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — A woman has been sent to jail after she was discovered playing bingo at an American Legion hall in western Michigan. She’s convicted of embezzling money from two cemeteries.
It’s reported that Donna Mae Goodsell violated probation by spending money on bingo when she was specifically ordered to stay away from bingo games according to Chief assistant prosecutor Christopher Hekman. She owes $19,000 to two townships in Montcalm County.
Goodsell was ordered to jail for 90 days last week.
She was cemetery sexton for Day and Evergreen townships. In 2018, she pleaded no contest to embezzlement.
