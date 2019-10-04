Southfield (CBS Detroit) – The Children’s Foundation President and CEO Larry Burns talked about the shifting focus of his organization as it grows its imprint across the region and adds partners in Grand Rapids, Lansing and elsewhere with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host of CBS 62’s MICHIGAN MATTERS.
Burns, who grew up in Metro Detroit, came back to the Motor City from Ohio where he had worked in recent years to take over the job.
He talked about the growing need for more attention to be paid to mental health issues—particularly among young people. He was in Lansing recently visiting with lawmakers to discuss those issues and more.
Burns also credits David Coulter for helping his organization grow. Coulter worked for him until leaving recently to take over the Oakland County Executive job which became available following the death of L. Brooks Patterson of cancer in August.
Burns offers thoughts on the county executive race which is open in 2020 and whether Coulter might be interested.
Then, the roundtable of Denise Ilitch, CEO of Ilitch Enterprises, Charlie Beckham, longtime city of Detroit executive and now a municipal consultant, and Chris Holman, Founder and CEO of Michigan Business Network, discusses tenuous times in Lansing amid budget talks.
The roundtable talks about fixing the roads and whether Lansing will be able to offer a solution.
Holman, who has done business in China for decades, share insights into turmoil he is facing as tenuous times continue between Washington and Beijing over trade.
