DETROIT (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office says a 73-year-old man has been charged in connection with an intentionally set blaze in a vacant house leaving five Detroit firefighters injured last week.
The firefighters were in the burning home when part of it collapsed on the city’s southwest side.
Henry Vanreyendam is jailed after being arraigned on multiple counts of arson.
It’s reported that one firefighter suffered a broken leg. Another suffered third-degree burns and was treated at a hospital. Three other firefighters were treated and released from a hospital.
