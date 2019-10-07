Comments
ROYAL OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police say three people tried to steal an ATM from the Royal Inn in Royal Oak Township using a Dodge Durango.
It happened Monday morning at 4:20 a.m.
Police say the three backed the SUV into the lobby of the motel then two suspects tried to life the ATM into the vehicle.
The ATM was too heavy for them and they drove off.
The suspects had on hats, masks and gloves.
A front desk clerk suffered minor injuries and refused treatment.
The Detroit Police Department has recovered the SUV.
Anyone with information is asked to call 248-584-5740.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.