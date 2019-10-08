RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A Macomb County dispatcher has died after a crash involving a deer Tuesday morning.
It happened at 7:20 a.m. at North Avenue and 31 Mile Road.
Police say a Chevy Captiva was traveling southbound on North Avenue when it struck a deer north or 31 Mile Road.
The deer was thrown into oncoming traffic and struck the windshield entering the passenger compartment of a white Ford 500 traveling northbound on North Ave which veered off the roadway and struck a tree.
Erika Ladas was in the Ford 500 worked as a dispatcher for Macomb County since January of 2019.
“Erika was an asset to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office in her short time here. She was a part of our law enforcement family. She worked diligently in dispatch to provide public safety to citizens in need. Our condolences are with her family,” said Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham.
