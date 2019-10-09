Dexter, MI (CBS Detroit) – It’s that time of the year again….Fall. A time when the leaves change, temperatures cool down and most of us pack up the car and head to the cider mill. And there’s nothing like fresh cider and a hot donut, so we paid a visit to the Dexter Cider Mill, where they’ve been squeezing apples since 1886.
“Back in the day, it was just a cider mill and they introduced donuts before we bought the mill,” explains Nancy Steinhauer of the Dexter Cider Mill. “But I don’t know where the connection of donuts and cider came. It’s just been a tradition as long as I can remember.”
“Our press holds roughly 30 bushels at a time,” says Richard Koziski of the Dexter Cider Mill. “Then we’ll take maybe 10 of one variety, 8 of another variety, 20 of another variety and we’ll blend them together.”
“The presses these days are smaller and they are a lot less labor intensive,” says Jacob Steinhauer of Dexter Cider Mill. “All you have to do is just load the apples and press a button, and it does everything for you.”
“It’s kind of a labour of love with this,” continues Jacob. “Not alot of people do this anymore. I think it’s a unique factor with our cider still being made like this.”
Watch for “Eye on Detroit” segments weekdays during “CBS This Morning” at 7 a.m. featuring unique and positive stories from the Motor City.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.