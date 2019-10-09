



— A soldier who had just returned home from a year-long deployment in Poland was tied up and shot to death in his home last week, investigators in Tennessee said.

The mother of Jacob Bishop, 35, discovered her son’s body in his Lenoir City home on the morning of Oct. 1, CBS affiliate WVLT reported. He was physically bound and shot multiple times.

“Once patrol deputies arrived on scene, it was quickly determined that foul play was involved and that the male was a victim of a homicide,” Loudon County Sheriff Tim Guider said.

No arrests have been made in the case. Deputies are looking for a white SUV that was seen in the neighborhood where Bishop was found dead.

Officials investigating homicide in Lenoir City https://t.co/01fpXM3XpL — WVLT News (@wvlt) October 1, 2019

Bishop was a member of the Tennessee National Guard. He leaves behind a son and a daughter.

“I know that he was an amazing man and father. He was one of those guys that would give you the shirt off his back and took pride in serving his country,” said Jessica Cofer, a friend of Bishop. “I have known him since we were just kids and Jacob was without a doubt one of the sweetest and funniest men you will ever meet.”

Investigators believe Bishop’s killing was an isolated incident and there is no threat to other specific individuals or the community at large, though they caution that the suspect or suspects should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

“We continue to work tirelessly and around the clock to bring the party, or parties, responsible for the murder of a U.S. soldier to justice, and to provide the Bishop family with some form of closure,” Guider said. “Jacob Bishop was a father of two, and one of our nation’s guardians.”