LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — A deal has been reached by Michigan lawmakers to no longer automatically treat 17-year-old criminal defendants as adults.
Michigan is among just four states whose default is to treat 17-year-olds as adults in criminal proceedings.
A Senate committee passed compromise bills on Thursday, setting the stage for the legislation to go to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s desk in coming weeks.
The House and Senate had passed bills earlier this year, but there were some sticking points largely over funding.
Those in support say raising the age to 18 ensures young offenders get fairer sentences and have a better opportunity to be rehabilitated.
