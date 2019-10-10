Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – Parking for disabled persons is now free in many areas in Downtown Royal Oak and it will last through February 2020.
Here’s where the locations of the on-street handicap parking spaces:
It’s being offered at nearly two dozen recently added on-street handicap spots and all surface lots.
Normal parking rates still apply at all city-owned parking structures.
– Washington Avenue
– Center and Seventh streets.
They were selected to minimize the distance to the nearest ramp or dropped curb, and to provide a safe aisle adjacent to the parking space according to city officials.
For more information visit here.
