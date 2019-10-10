Filed Under:deposition, lawsuit, Lou Anna Simon, Mark Dantonio, Mark Hollis, Michigan State Football

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio can wait until after the football season to give a deposition in a former employee’s lawsuit.

 

EAST LANSING, MI – SEPTEMBER 28: Head coach Mark Dantonio of the Michigan State Spartans reacts after a touchdown by the Indiana Hoosiers in the first quarter at Spartan Stadium on September 28, 2019 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

 

The judge did not limit the scope of the deposition, although Thomas Kienbaum, a lawyer for Dantonio, said the judge did offer to provide possible supervision for the depositions of Dantonio, former athletic director Mark Hollis and former school President Lou Anna Simon. Kienbaum said the deposition for Hollis is scheduled for Oct. 22.

 

LANSING, MI – JANUARY 17: Michigan State University (MSU) President Lou Anna Simon answers a question after being confronted by former MSU gymnast Lidsey Lemke during a break in the sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar who has been accused of molesting more than 100 girls while he was a physician for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University where he had his sports-medicine practice on January 17, 2018 in Lansing, Michigan. Nassar has pleaded guilty in Ingham County, Michigan, to sexually assaulting seven girls, but the judge is allowing all his accusers to speak. Nassar is currently serving a 60-year sentence in federal prison for possession of child pornography. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

 

Curtis Blackwell, a former Michigan State football employee, filed a lawsuit claiming his employment agreement was violated when he was disciplined while the school addressed sexual assault allegations against three players in 2017. Dantonio was named as a defendant in the suit, which was filed last year.

 

