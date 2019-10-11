DETROIT (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — A 41-year-old man who had been on a federal “most wanted” has been returned to Michigan after his arrest in Mexico for the 2007 kidnapping and rape of a 10-year-old Detroit girl.
Corey Gaston — who was on the list for nearly a decade — was arraigned Thursday in Detroit according to the Wayne County prosecutor’s office.
The prosecutor’s office said Thursday it requested that Gaston be jailed without bond. But Judge Prentis Edwards set bond at $250,000 cash and ordered Gaston to wear a GPS tether in case he posts bond.
He was arrested last week near Guadalajara. Authorities have said Gaston was on bond when he failed to show up for his 2008 trial. He was placed on the U.S. Marshals’ 15 Most Wanted list in 2011.
The Marshals Service said Mexican authorities took him into custody.
His next court date is Oct. 16.
