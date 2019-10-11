(CBS DETROIT) – Here’s a list of Metro Detroit’s weekend construction from Oct. 11- 14.
The Michigan Department of Transportation says all work is weather dependent and rainstorms may cause delays or cancellations.
Here’s the list below:
I-75:
Oakland – SB I-75 at Wattles, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 closed, NIGHTLY, Thu pm-Sat am, 9pm-5am.
Oakland – NB 75 at Baldwin, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 closed, Sat 5am-Sun 10pm. Ramp closed to SB Baldwin.
Oakland – SB 75 ramp to NB/SB Joslyn, ramps closed, Fri 10pm-Mon 5am.
Wayne – NB/SB 75 CLOSED for :15 min, Sibley to Eureka, sometime btw 8am-9am.
Wayne – SB 75 ramp to WB 94, ramp closed intermittently, Sat 9am-5pm, if rain, then close Sun.
Wayne – SB 75 ramp to EB 94, ramp closed intermittently, Sat 1pm-5pm, if rain, then close Sun.
Wayne – NB 75 ramp to EB/WB 94, ramps closed intermittently, Sat 1pm-5pm, if rain, then close Sun.
Wayne – SB I-75 at Mack Ave, right lane closed, Sat 10am-Sun 4pm.
Wayne – EB/WB Mack Ave ramp to SB I-75, ramp closed, Sat 10/12/2019 10:00 AM to Sun 10/13/2019 4:00 PM.
I-94:
Macomb – WB 94, 11 Mile to 8 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 closed, Thu 8pm-Fri 5am.
Macomb – WB 94, 11 Mile to 8 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 8pm-Mon 5am.
Wayne – EB/WB 94, 275 to US-24, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.
Wayne – NB Merriman ramps to EB/WB 94, ramps closed, Sat 6am-Sun 6pm.
Wayne – NB Middlebelt ramp to EB 94, ramp closed Sat 6am-Sun 6pm.
Wayne – EB 94 ramp to SB 75, ramp closed intermittently, Sat 9am-5pm, if rain, then close Sun.
Wayne – WB 94 ramp to NB 75, ramp closed intermittently, Sat 9am-5pm, if rain, then close Sun.
Wayne – EB 94, Wyoming to Second, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 closed, Sat 6am-Sun 8pm.
Wayne – EB 94 ramps, intermittent closures: EB/WB 96, Linwood, 14th, NB/SB M-10,
– EB 94 ramps to Livernois, 30th St, I-96, Grand River, Trumbull, SB M-10
Wayne – intermittent ramp closures to EB 94 for paving, Michigan to M-10, Sat 6am-Sun 8pm:
– US-12/Mich, Wyoming, Weir St, Lonyo, Cecil, Livernois, 30th St, W. Grand Blvd to EB 94
I-96:
Wayne – EB/WB 96, express lanes, near Greenfield, left lane closed, Sat 7am-Sun 7pm.
I-375:
Wayne – NB 375 ramp to SB 75, ramp closed, Sat 7am-10am.
I-696:
Oakland – EB 696, 275 to US-24/Telegraph, 2 lanes open, 2 lanes closed, Sat 7am-7pm, Sun 7am-7pm.
Oakland – EB 696, John R to Dequindre, 1 lane closed, 3 open, Sat 8am-Sun 3pm.
M-3:
Macomb – SB M-3, 16 Mile/Metro Pkwy to 14 Mile, 2 lanes closed, 2 open, Fri 7:30-7pm.
Macomb – NB M-3, 15 Mile to 16 Mile/Metro Pkwy, 2 lanes closed, 2 open, Sun 4am-7pm.
Macomb – NB M-3, 14 Mile to 15 Mile, 2 lanes closed, 2 open, Sat 4am-7pm.
Wayne – SB M-3 ramp to SB 75, ramp closed, Sat 7am-10am.
M-59:
Macomb – WB M-59, Groesbeck to Romeo Plank, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 closed, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.
Macomb – EB M-59, Heydenreich to Groesbeck, right lane closed, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.
Oakland – EB/WB M-59 CLOSED INTERMITTENTLY, Squirrel to Adams, Sat 6am-10am.
M-85:
Wayne – NB/SB M-85 CLOSED, Rosa Parks to Trumbull, thru early Dec.
M-153: (Ford Rd)
Wayne – EB Ford at Schaefer, left lane closed, Thu 7am-Tue 7pm.
