Filed Under:charges, Dearborn, drugs, MSP

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A 22-year-old Dearborn suspect is in police custody pending prosecutor review for a multitude of felony charges according to the Michigan State Police Metro Narcotics Enforcement Team.

They conducted a search warrant in the east end of Dearborn recovering over 4,500 pills including oxycodone, hydrocodone, benzodiazepine, amphetamine and a large amount of carasipradole.

It happened Oct. 10.

MSP says the street value of these pills is around $10,000.

Police also seized $6,654 in cash and various other drug paraphernalia.

The pills were going to be diverted to be sold on the street, according to police.

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments