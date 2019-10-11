DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A 22-year-old Dearborn suspect is in police custody pending prosecutor review for a multitude of felony charges according to the Michigan State Police Metro Narcotics Enforcement Team.
They conducted a search warrant in the east end of Dearborn recovering over 4,500 pills including oxycodone, hydrocodone, benzodiazepine, amphetamine and a large amount of carasipradole.
It happened Oct. 10.
MSP says the street value of these pills is around $10,000.
Police also seized $6,654 in cash and various other drug paraphernalia.
The pills were going to be diverted to be sold on the street, according to police.
