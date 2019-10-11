



– Join the Detroit Zoo as they open all 125 acres of the Detroit Zoo for Zoo Boo.

Tickets are on sale now for the “merry-not-scary” Halloween event for the whole family.

The annual event is now bigger and better than ever with more animals and habitats to see, more rides and attractions to enjoy and earlier hours.

Zoo Boo will be held on the afternoons of Oct. 11-13, Oct. 18-20 and Oct. 25-27. The Friday, Saturday and Sunday events will run from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. with last entry at 6:30 p.m.

Advance tickets start at $10 per person for ages 2 and older. Children younger than 2 are admitted free.

Tickets can be purchased at Window One at the front of the Zoo or online.

Pre-sale time slots for Zoo Boo are 3 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 4 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Tickets for 5:30 p.m. will only be available as walk-up tickets, which close for entry at 6:30 p.m.

Guests entering after 5:30 p.m. will receive access to the traditional Zoo Boo trail only, as timing will not allow for these guests to visit the entire Zoo.

Parking is $8 per car for all Zoo Members and guests.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit here.

