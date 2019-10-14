Comments
DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Poker Lotto
JD-AH-3C-10D-10H
Midday Daily 3
0-6-1
Midday Daily 4
0-1-9-7
Daily 3
7-7-9
Daily 4
9-9-4-1
Fantasy 5
02-12-17-19-25
Estimated jackpot: $105,000
Keno
03-06-07-12-13-15-22-27-40-42-43-45-50-56-63-65-67-68-69-73-74-80
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $65 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $100 million
© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
