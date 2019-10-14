Filed Under:lottery, Mega Millions

DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Poker Lotto

JD-AH-3C-10D-10H

Midday Daily 3

0-6-1

Midday Daily 4

0-1-9-7

Daily 3

7-7-9

Daily 4

9-9-4-1

Fantasy 5

02-12-17-19-25

Estimated jackpot: $105,000

Keno

03-06-07-12-13-15-22-27-40-42-43-45-50-56-63-65-67-68-69-73-74-80

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $65 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $100 million

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments