(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate a missing 16-year-old Detroit girl.
Chase Boyce was last seen on Friday, Oct. 11 at approximately 10:30 p.m. at her residence, located in the 20400 block of Wisconsin.
Boyce is said to be 5 feet 9 inches, 230 pounds, has freckles, a tattoo on the left shoulder and her hair is currently in long multiple colored box braids.
Police say she is in good mental condition but suffers from asthma and requires breathing treatments.
If anyone has seen Chase Boyce or knows of her whereabouts they are asked to please call Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.
