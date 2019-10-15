LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — Two-year deals that will boost state employees’ pay by six percent have been tentatively agreed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration and seven unions.
The wage and benefit agreements were reached within recent days state spokesman Kurt Weiss said Monday.
Weiss declined to release details until contracts are ratified, but the Michigan Corrections Organization said its members will get a three percent raise in the 2020-21 fiscal year and a three percent increase in the 2021-22 fiscal year.
Pay hikes are uniform across various contracts covering 34,000 of 49,000 workers typically but the Michigan Corrections Organization says there will be no increases in co-pays or deductibles.
Under contracts negotiated by former Gov. Rick Snyder’s administration, employees got a two percent raise this month and will soon receive a one-time payment equaling two percent of their pay.
