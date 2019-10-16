EASTPOINTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — A Detroit man is facing multiple charges after a shooting outside a bar in Eastpointe.
Prosecutors have filed 11 criminal counts against 47-year-old Lenny Whitfield in connection with the shootings of six people.
On Tuesday, Whitfield was charged with five counts of assault with intent to murder and six firearms charges.
He’s being held on a $5 million bond.
Police say four men and two women were shot early Saturday in the parking lot outside the Last Call Bar in Eastpointe.
One of the victims, 34-year-old Jared Glenn of Roseville, was shot in the head and remains hospitalized in critical condition.
Police have said an argument escalated and spread outside the bar.
