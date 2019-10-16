(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan State Police is asking residents to dispose of expired, unused and unwanted pills during National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day Saturday, Oct. 26.
MSP’s 30 posts will participate in the one-day ‘Take-Back’ effort from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. by serving as drop-off points. All collected pills will be destroyed, with no questions asked. Liquids, inhalers, patches and syringes cannot be accepted.
“This is something every Michigan resident can do to make sure unused prescription drugs don’t end up in the wrong hands. Even one pill makes a difference,” said Col. Joe Gasper, director of the Michigan State Police. “Take a few moments to check your home and get rid of these medications. Opioid and prescription drug abuse, accidental poisonings and overdoses are real. Help us fight this crisis.”
National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is held twice a year, in April and October. During the April 2019 effort, MSP posts collected 1,184 pounds of prescription drugs.
Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet. Further, disposing of unused medicines by flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash can pose environmental and health hazards.
MSP collection sites can be found here. Additional collection sites across the state can be found by going to www.dea.gov.
Anyone who is unable to participate on National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day can anonymously surrender their prescription drugs at any MSP post, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., excluding holidays.
NEWS RELEASE: State Police: Safely Dispose of Unwanted Meds; All 30 MSP Posts to Serve as Medication Disposal Sites https://t.co/KZTLBtOq1G pic.twitter.com/G5MpyJJqca
— Michigan State Police (@MichStatePolice) October 16, 2019
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.