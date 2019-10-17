(CBS DETROIT) – There are some things Royal Oak residents need to know about getting their leaves picked up by the city.
The City Needs Your Help
– The large number of trees in Royal Oak make the fall leaf collection a major task.
– Royal Oak uses 13 dump trucks, two sweepers and a front-end loader with an attached clam bucket.
– Crews work long hours to cover the 212 miles of streets twice during the 6 week pick-up season.
– The city has to wait until late October to begin the process to make sure most of the leaves are down, but unfortunately Mother Nature doesn’t cooperate some years.
– The city starts at a different end of the city each year as a matter of fairness.
No Street Parking
– Signs will be posted in neighborhoods. The signs ask residents to park cars off the street because cars in the street can slow down the trucks and make it impossible to pick-up leaves in front of the residence where the car is parked.
Schedules for collection
– Schedules are available at the Department of Public Service, cable channel 17 on Comcast or channel 10 on WOW, the Insight magazine and on the City’s website. Information is also available by calling the DPS during regular business hours 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at (248) 246-3300 select option 2, then option 1.
How you can help
– Just as important as keeping cars off the streets on leaf pick-up days is removing sticks, rocks, pieces of wood and other hard objects from leaf piles because they can damage propellers in the leaf vacuums which could cause downtime thus delaying leaf pick-up.
