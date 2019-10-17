FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Farmington Hills Police Department is investigating a report of a suspicious person.

Police say it happened Oct. 14 at 2:58 p.m. in the area of Park Hill and Orchard Lake Road in a subdivision located between 12 and 13 Mile.

Two children reported that they were walking home together from the bus stop when a subject driving a vehicle stopped near them, exited his vehicle, and began taking pictures of them with his cellphone.

The children ran home and the subject then drove away.

The subject did not follow or make contact with them.

The driver of the vehicle is described as a white male in his 40s with brown hair and a beard.

He was described as having a large scar on the side of his face near his right eye and wearing a long sleeve black t-shirt.

The vehicle is described as a white newer model SUV, possibly a Ford.

Farmington Hills says detectives are actively investigating this report and officers are conducting increased patrols in the area.

Anyone with information asked to contact the Farmington Hills Police Department at 248-871-2610.

