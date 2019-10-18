DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A 17-year-old Detroit boy was shot while attempting to by shoes.
It happened Wednesday night around 7:45 p.m. near the intersection of Tireman Avenue and Montrose Street.
Police say the victim made a deal with someone on social media to meet up and purchase hoes.
The 17-year-old told authorities two men approached his car from both sides during the exchanged and one pulled out a weapon demanding cash.
He gave the men his money and the gunman tried to get into his car, but he sped away.
The 17-year-old said the gunman fired shots at him, striking him and they fled on foot. He then drove home where his mother drove him to the hospital.
One man is said to be about 18-years-old, about 125 pounds and 5 feet, 7 inches tall wearing a dark gray hooded sweatshirt and dark pants. The other was described the same.
The 17-year-old is recovering and is expected to be OK.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5200.
