Southfield (CBS Detroit) – The life of Aretha Franklin – the late Queen of Soul – is celebrated on CBS 62’s MICHIGAN MATTERS as Linda Solomon, photojournalist and author of a new book about the legend, and Detroit Entrepreneur Cristal Franklin, the singer’s niece, appear with Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain to share memories .
“Aretha Franklin: The Queen Next Door—an Intimate Portrait” is the title of Solomon’s new book out this week which is already a best seller on Amazon.
Solomon, a longtime friend of Franklin’s , was invited by Aretha to take exclusive pictures of her at concerts, family events and more.
Cristal Franklin, who is selling unique products featuring her aunt’s likeness and others associated with the Motor City on her website (www.cfranksoriginal.com) and also at the Holiday Market in November and December, talked about growing up with the iconic entertainer.
The duo share stories of Aretha Franklin performing with the Rolling Stones, filling in for Luciano Pavrotti and much more.
Then the roundtable of Jill Alper, CEO of Alper Strategies, Buzz Thomas, Principal of Thomas Group Consulting, and Randy Richardville, President of RJames LLC, appear with Cain to talk about politics.
Richardville talked about businessman John James, a Republican candidate trying to unseat U.S. Sen Gary Peters in the 2020 election.
And the panel discusses fallout of the latest Democratic presidential candidate debate held this week and ramification for Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren and others.
