Plus, The Roundtable on the Democratic Debate
Filed Under:Aretha Franklin, Buzz Thomas, Cristal Franklin, Democratic debate, Jill Alper, Linda Solomon, Michigan Matters, Queen of Soul, Randy Richardville


Southfield (CBS Detroit) – The life of Aretha Franklin – the late Queen of Soul – is celebrated on CBS 62’s MICHIGAN MATTERS as Linda Solomon, photojournalist and author of a new book about the legend, and Detroit Entrepreneur Cristal Franklin, the singer’s niece, appear with Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain to share memories .

Linda Solomon, Photo Journalist, and Cristal Franklin, Niece of Aretha Franklin, with Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain (Credit: Logan Tesmer/CBS 62)

“Aretha Franklin: The Queen Next Door—an Intimate Portrait” is the title of Solomon’s new book out this week which is already a best seller on Amazon.

Aretha and Cristal Franklin at a Pistons game together

Solomon, a longtime friend of Franklin’s , was invited by Aretha to take exclusive pictures of her at concerts, family events and more.

Linda Solomon, Photo Journalist, and Cristal Franklin, Niece of Aretha Franklin (Credit: Logan Tesmer/CBS 62)

Cristal Franklin, who is selling unique products featuring her aunt’s likeness and others associated with the Motor City on her website (www.cfranksoriginal.com) and also at the Holiday Market in November and December, talked about growing up with the iconic entertainer.

Linda Solomon, Photo Journalist, and Cristal Franklin, Niece of Aretha Franklin, with Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain (Credit: Logan Tesmer/CBS 62)

The duo share stories of Aretha Franklin performing with the Rolling Stones, filling in for Luciano Pavrotti and much more.

Linda Solomon, Photo Journalist, and Cristal Franklin, Niece of Aretha Franklin (Credit: Logan Tesmer/CBS 62)

Then the roundtable of Jill Alper, CEO of Alper Strategies, Buzz Thomas, Principal of Thomas Group Consulting, and Randy Richardville, President of RJames LLC, appear with Cain to talk about politics.

Randy Richardville, President of RJames LLC, Jill Alper, CEO of Alper Strategies, and Buzz Thomas, Principal of Thomas Group Consulting (Credit: Logan Tesmer/CBS 62)

Richardville talked about businessman John James, a Republican candidate trying to unseat U.S. Sen Gary Peters in the 2020 election.

Randy Richardville, President of RJames LLC, and Jill Alper, CEO of Alper Strategies (Credit: Logan Tesmer/CBS 62)

 

And the panel discusses fallout of the latest Democratic presidential candidate debate held this week and ramification for Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren and others.

Watch MICHIGAN MATTERS Sunday at 11:30am on CBS 62

Comments