CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — A trailer full of instruments was stolen from a western Michigan band after a gig at a Macomb County bar.
The metal band Don the Pariah, played Saturday night at Pub 1281 in Clinton Township. They also lost the white Cadillac Escalade that pulled the trailer.
The losses are estimated to be at least $40,000.
One of four brothers in the Holland-based band, Michael Garcia says it’s a “huge financial setback.” Besides instruments, the trailer had T-shirts, CDs, amplifiers, microphones and power cords.
Garcia said they woke up Sunday at a hotel and found everything was gone.
The trailer has a dark color and says Cornerstone University on the side. Anyone with tips can call police at 586-493-7800.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this story.
You must log in to post a comment.