DETROIT (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — UAW says it has reached a tentative contract agreement for its workers at General Dynamics Monday.
The deal struck with General Dynamics Corp. is completely separate from talks in the auto industry.
The union, which represents UAW members at manufacturing plants in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Michigan, did not disclose details of the agreement because it must first brief its members on those details.
General Dynamics, based in Falls Church, Virginia, is the country’s fifth biggest defense contractor.
Last week, UAW came to a tentative contract agreement with General Motors.
Workers there had been on strike for more than a month. That agreement will be used as a template for workers at Ford and Fiat Chrysler.
