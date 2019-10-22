OpenTable Says This Detroit Restaurant Is The Best For Date NightOpenTable recently released its 2019 list of the 50 best restaurants for a date in America and a Detroit restaurant made the list.

Eastbound I-94 At Little Mack Reopens After Fatal CrashEastbound I-94 at Little Mack in Roseville has reopened after a fatal crash.

New Program Announced: Visitors Can Now Pass Airport Security At DTWA new program has been announced to allow visitors to pass through security at the Detroit Metropolitan Airport.

Detroit Police: 6-Year-Old Girl Found Not Breathing At Home, Pronounced Dead At HospitalPolice say a 6-year-old girl was found not breathing at a home in Detroit.

10 Best Haunted House Attractions Across The US In 2019The real world seems scary enough these days. But if you're one of those folks who needs an extra exhilarating jolt of fear around Halloween, there are plenty of haunted house attractions across the USA where you can get your thrill on.

End Of GM Strike Still Uncertain, Despite Tentative Labor DealThe strike at General Motors has already gone on for five weeks. It might drag on even longer if strikers reject a tentative agreement reached last week between the company and negotiators for the United Auto Workers union.