DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A new program has been announced to allow visitors to pass through security at the Detroit Metropolitan Airport.
Airport officials announced the DTW Destination Pass program this week which allows visitors to go throughout the airport without a ticket.
Officials said this can be to spend more time with a loved one before they depart or visit popular restaurants within the terminals.
It comes after the Transportation Security Administration amended its regulations last year, giving airports more flexibility to allow visitors without tickets into the gate area.
The DTW Destination Pass program is expected to end Jan. 5, 2020.
To see how it works click here.
