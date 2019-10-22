The weather report shows light rainfall is in store for Detroit today, according to the seven-day forecast from drone-powered weather service Saildrone. Today’s forecast shows the greatest possibility of rain at 99 percent, while the most rainfall is expected on Friday at 0.40 inches.
The coming days will also see mild temperatures, forecast to last through Thursday. Temperatures will turn cooler on Friday, reaching just 47 degrees.
Winds are forecast to rise up to 20 mph today but will calm starting on Wednesday. Skies will be cloudy on Wednesday and partly cloudy Sunday through Monday.
This story was created automatically using Saildrone’s local weather forecast data, then reviewed by an editor. We also incorporate historic weather data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
