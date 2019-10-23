Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – Wildlife officials have confirmed another cougar sighting in Michigan.
It was confirmed Tuesday in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. There have been five confirmed cougar sightings in Michigan this year.
Two trail cameras caught the animal, located 14 miles apart. One photo was taken on Sept. 18 in northern Delta County and the other was captured Oct. 6 in southern Marquette County.
According to the DNR, there have been a total of 43 cougar reports since 2008.
