(CBS DETROIT) – Wayne State University announced Wednesday its free tuition program for Detroit high school students.
We're honoring our promise to provide access to higher education in our community by introducing the Heart of Detroit Tuition Pledge, offering free tuition for graduates of Detroit high schools or Detroit residents earning a high school diploma in 2020. https://t.co/4EiFARrrgK pic.twitter.com/Cibuqyc3H0
— Wayne State University (@waynestate) October 23, 2019
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan also joined WSU officials for the announcement.
The “Heart of Detroit Tuition Pledge” program will provide free tuition for students who live in Detroit and attend public, charter or private schools.
Here’s the criteria:
– Live in the city of Detroit and have graduated from high school or have graduated from any Detroit high school (public, private, charter, parochial, or home school program) in 2020 or after.
– Join RaiseMe, a Wayne State partner, which allows high school students to log their achievements and activities to earn micro-scholarships.
– Receive admission to Wayne State University as a first-time, full-time freshman in fall 2020 or after.
– Complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) by March 1, for the following fall.
The Heart of Detroit Tuition Pledge will be available to eligible first-time freshmen and expand on the current Wayne ACCESS award, which has enabled more than 2,300 students statewide to enroll with zero out-of-pocket expenses for tuition and fees since its introduction in fall 2017.
“This is a tremendous day for Wayne State and for Detroit students,” said WSU President M. Roy Wilson. “This initiative aligns perfectly with many of our institutional values. Opportunity, accessibility and affordability are all pillars of the high quality education we provide, and the Heart of Detroit Tuition Pledge delivers on all those values. With the resources and opportunities on campus and the exciting resurgence in Detroit, it’s never been a better time to be a Warrior.”
For more information visit here.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.