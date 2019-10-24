(CBS DETROIT) – Weather permitting, Michigan Department of Transportation contract crews will be repairing bridges and resurfacing sections on I-94 in Detroit. This work will require closing eastbound I-94 from US-12 (Michigan Avenue) to I-75 starting at 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25. By 5 a.m. Sunday, the closure limits will be shortened from US-12 to I-96. Eastbound I-94 will have all lanes reopened by 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28.

During this closure, eastbound traffic will be detoured via eastbound US-12 to northbound Rosa Parks Boulevard, then northbound I-75 back to eastbound I-94. The closure is needed to safely allow crews to repair railroad overpasses and the Warren Avenue overpass above eastbound I-94.

Elsewhere in Detroit, both directions of I-94 will have one lane open on Saturday between Chene Street and Conner Road for ongoing work on the Concord Street and French Road overpasses. The two right lanes will be closed in both directions from 5 a.m. until noon. From 12:30 to 5 p.m., the two left lanes will be closed on eastbound and westbound I-94. The Gratiot Avenue entrance ramp to eastbound I-94 will be closed from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

In Macomb County, ongoing pavement repair will require the left and center lanes of eastbound I-94 to be closed from M-102 (Eight Mile Road) to 11 Mile Road. The double-lane closure is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. Friday and end by 5 a.m. Monday. During this time, all entrance ramps to eastbound I-94 within the work zone will be closed.

West of the Detroit city limits, eastbound and westbound I-94 will be have one lane open between US-24 (Telegraph Road) and I-275 for ongoing bridge work. Currently, two lanes are open in each direction. The additional lane closure begins at 9 p.m. Friday and will end by 5 a.m. Monday. This work is weather dependent.

