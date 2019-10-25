LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The state of Michigan is joining national efforts during October to educate communities about the devastating and lasting trauma domestic violence has on countless individuals and families.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed a proclamation officially declaring October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Michigan.

Through its Division of Crime Victim Services, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services funds 46 domestic violence programs in Michigan that provide immediate temporary emergency housing, 24-hour crisis hotlines, individual/group counseling, advocacy, and supportive services for victims of domestic violence, or dating violence, and their dependent children. Additionally 16 transitional supportive housing programs for domestic violence survivors and their dependent children provide safe and affordable single-family housing coupled with supportive services that assist in maintaining that housing for 24 months.

“As Michiganders, we all need to understand that domestic violence is unfortunately far too common,” Whitmer said. “We must do all that we can to prevent domestic violence and offer support to survivors. While public awareness of this societal problem has grown in recent years, there’s still more work to be done.”

Domestic violence perpetrators intentionally use a pattern of physical, emotional, sexual, psychological, and/or economic coercion and abuse to control their intimate partners, violating their dignity, security and psychological as well as physical well-being. In Michigan an estimated 35,306 adults or adolescents were victims of intimate partner violence crimes in 2018.

“Domestic violence is a widespread and pervasive issue that has lasting, traumatic effects on individuals and families,” said Debi Cain, executive director of the Michigan Division of Victim Services. “Michigan is a state that is committed to holding perpetrators accountable while providing survivors and their families crucial support services and resources.”

Domestic Violence Awareness Month provides an important opportunity to learn more about domestic violence and to demonstrate support for the numerous organizations and individuals who provide advocacy efforts, services and assistance to survivors. It also serves as a distinct opportunity to recognize the strength and courage of those currently surviving abuse as well as honor those who were murdered at the hands of their current or former partners.

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.