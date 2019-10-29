



The Six-City TOUGH AS NAILS Casting Tour Takes Place from November 2 – 9, 2019.

Hardworking Americans Who Want to Prove Their Physical and Mental Toughness can apply here.

TOUGH AS NAILS, a new CBS competition series hosted and executive produced by Emmy Award-winning producer Phil Keoghan and his long-time producing partner, Louise Keoghan, is looking for real people in real life who are real tough. The six-city casting tour is searching for the hardworking Americans who keep the country running and define what it means to be tough.

TOUGH AS NAILS casting tour dates, cities and information:

St. Louis, Mo.

Date: Saturday, Nov. 2

Location: Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Ave, St. Louis, Mo. 63103

Time: 9:00-11:30 AM

Chicago, Ill.

Date: Sunday, Nov. 3

Location: 3635 N Clark St, Chicago, Ill. 60613

Time: 9:30-11:30 AM

Detroit, Mich.

Date: Monday, Nov. 4

Location: (Parking Lot), Between Comerica Park and the Fillmore, Across from the Corner Tap Room, At Witherell Street and East Elizabeth Street

Time: 9:00-11:30 AM

New York City

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 5

Location: Father Duffy Square Times Square, 47th between Broadway and 7th

Time: 9:00-11:30 AM

Cincinnati, Ohio

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 6

Location: Washington Park Music Hall Plaza, Elm Street, and 14th Street

Time: 9:00-11:30 AM

Las Vegas

Date: Saturday, Nov. 9

Location: PBR (Professional Bull Riders) World Finals, Toshiba Plaza at T-Mobile Arena, 3780 South Las Vegas Boulevard

Time: 2:30-5:00 PM

Interested applicants from all over the country can also go here to apply online and get additional details about the tour.

TOUGH AS NAILS is about hardworking people who consider the calluses on their hands a badge of honor. They will be tested for their strength, endurance, agility and mental toughness in challenges that take place in the real world. One by one, they will be eliminated until the TOUGH AS NAILS winner is named. The series will redefine what it means to be tough, proving that it comes in all shapes and sizes, and will celebrate Americans who roll up their sleeves 24/7 and don’t think twice about working long, hard hours and getting their hands dirty.

Phil Keoghan is also the host and an executive producer of the multiple Emmy Award-winning reality competition series THE AMAZING RACE, on the Network, the host of “National Geographic Explorer” and the host of his podcast, “BUCKiT with Phil Keoghan.”

Phil Keoghan, Louise Keoghan, and Anthony Carbone are executive producers for the series, which is produced by Raquel Productions Inc. in association with Tough House Productions Inc. A premiere date will be announced at a later time.