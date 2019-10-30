Detroit Hosts Forbes Under 30 Summit At Masonic TempleThe nation's top young entrepreneurs gathered in Detroit for the Forbes Under 30 Summit at the Masonic Temple this week.

$300M University Of Michigan Innovation Center To Be Built At Former Detroit Jail SiteMichigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and Wayne County Executive Warren Evans joined together with Stephen M. Ross, philanthropist and Chairman of Related Companies, Matt Cullen, CEO of Bedrock, and University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel to announce plans for a 14-acre Detroit Center for Innovation in downtown Detroit.

$2.8M Verdict In 2nd Trial Over Bogus EpilepsyA lawyer says a jury has awarded nearly $2.8 million to a young woman who accused a Detroit-area doctor of misreading tests to come up with an epilepsy diagnosis when she was a child.

Conyers Funeral Set For Monday; Public Events On WeekendThe funeral for John Conyers, who served more than 50 years in Congress, will be held Monday at Greater Grace Temple.

Dog Fatally Mauls 4-year-old Hazel Park BoyHazel Park police say a dog fatally mauled a 4-year-old boy despite his mother's efforts to defend him during the attack.

STDs Increase Again In Michigan; Regular Testing Urged To Prevent Spread Of DiseasesCombined cases of syphilis, gonorrhea and chlamydia reached an all-time high in the United States in 2018, according to a recently released Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is urging regular testing among sexually active individuals to help stop the spread of these sexually transmitted diseases.