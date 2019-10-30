The countdown to trick-or-treating is well underway. Over the past few years, we have been lucky to have dry weather and relatively mild temperatures while going door-to-door to bags full of candy. This year, however, Mother Nature has decided to play a trick on us.
Rain showers will persist throughout the day on Thursday as a low-pressure system located near the Arkansas and Louisiana border will track east of Michigan by Halloween night. Precipitation will stay in liquid form during trick-or-treating but will begin to mix with snow after p.m.
Not only will we expect wet weather, but temperatures will be chilly, too. From 6 pm to 8 pm, expect temps to be in the mid- to low 40s. As the rain changes to snow, winds will also drastically increase, and temperatures will continue to drop into the mid-30s for overnight lows. Between the cold temperatures and wind gusts nearing 40 mph, wind chills will fall into the low 20s by Friday morning.
Expect some of the Halloween snow to stick. We could wake up on Friday morning to 0.75” of snow. If you are headed north of M-46, you could expect to see a couple of inches coating the grass!
Dress warm this year; it’s going to be a frightful Halloween!
