Youmacon took over Downtown Detroit this past weekend, Michigan’s largest anime convention, featuring interactive events, guest panels, and live performances. Comic Con goers dressed as their favorite cosplay characters and flooded into the Renaissance Center and TCF Center to celebrate Japanese popular culture. Youmacon incorporated multiple themes throughout the event, including internet culture, Japanese artwork and comics, Video Games, and Anime.
Re-live the excitement from Youmacon in these snaps from local attendees!
Our Demon Slayer meet-up at #youmacon2019 I am in awe of all the amazing cosplayers who attended! Thank you all so much! Final photos will be out later, this is just a great group shot! ♡ 📷@cwolfeimagingcosplay #youmacon #demonslayer #demonslayerkimetsunoyaibacosplay #cosplay #cosplayer #cosplayersofinstagram #cosplayersofig #demonslayercosplay #demonslayerkimetsunoyaiba #photography #cosplayphotography
LOOK! Over there! Monday is coming! Luckily for me, I don't work on Monday's. 😉😂😛 . 🔲🔳🔲🔳🔲🔳🔲🔳🔲🔳🔲🔳🔲🔳🔲🔳🔲 #halo #halocostume #halocosplay #ODST #odstcostume #odstcosplay #cosplayer #cosplayarmor #cosplaygirl #halogoddess #halofanatic #halo3odst #halofans #dork #detroit #youmacon #youmacon2019 #girlswhoweararmor #343industries #justhalothings #halolife #caseofthemondays
Guys I won the ICL qualifier ND will be going on to represent the United States in 2020. I am so pumped and so excited to be going overseas again. Now I have to plan another costume for Japan Weekend. Sir hammerlock from BL3 perhaps? #japanweekend #borderlandscosplay #borderlands3 #Youmacon #claptrap @borderlands @gearbox
Sometimes being cool is just a part of being a hero #justHawksthings #JustHerothings #birblyfe #myheroacademia #myheroacademiacosplay #bokunoheroacademia #bokunoheroacademiacosplay #MHA #mhacosplay #BNHA #bnhacosplay #Hawks #hawksmha #hawksbnha #ardawigs #arda #Youmacon #Cosplay #cosplayersofinstagram
I had so much fun at the con this weekend! Thank you to everyone for making it so much fun 🖤 – – – – – – #youmacon #youmacon2019 #miraculousladybug #miraculousladybugcosplay #cosplay #catnoircosplay #miraculous #miraculouscosplay #miraculer #chatnoir #chatnoircosplay #catnoir #mlbcosplay #cosplayer #cosplayersofinstagram #cosplayfun
𝙁𝙤𝙧 𝙢𝙮 𝙬𝙝𝙤𝙡𝙚 𝙡𝙞𝙛𝙚, 𝙄 𝙙𝙞𝙙𝙣'𝙩 𝙠𝙣𝙤𝙬 𝙞𝙛 𝙄 𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙣 𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙮 𝙚𝙭𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙚𝙙. 𝘽𝙪𝙩 𝙄 𝙙𝙤, 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙥𝙚𝙤𝙥𝙡𝙚 𝙖𝙧𝙚 𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙩𝙤 𝙣𝙤𝙩𝙞𝙘𝙚. . . Youmacon 2019 is at an end. I had a great weekend and took some amazing photos and videos with everyone. I met up with a lot of old friends and new friends! I’m sorry if I said we could meet up and didn’t 😭 it just happens at cons sometimes 😓 Thankful for @marokiandy for shooting me all weekend and getting fantastic footage. Love u sm He took this as well as my Sins photos and borderlands photos. So look forward to those! Hope everyone had a great con!!
