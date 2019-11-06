



Need more desserts in your life?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable dessert spots in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.

1. Astoria Pastry Shop

Topping the list is Astoria Pastry Shop. Located at 541 Monroe St. downtown Detroit, the bakery, which offers desserts and more, is the highest-rated budget-friendly dessert spot in Detroit, boasting four stars out of 387 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Taura G., who reviewed Astoria Pastry Shop on Oct. 7, wrote, “Astoria Pastry Shop bakes every dessert that you would expect to find in an American Bakery and much more. This includes baklava, macaroons, napoleons, black and white cookies, merengues, cakes, pies, pastries, doughnuts, cronuts (croissant and doughnuts).”

Ericca R. noted, “Hands down my most favorite bakery ever. I love the creme brûlée and the chocolate mousse mouse. Truly, you can’t go wrong here. If you like sweets this place is your dream.”

2. Treat Dreams

Next up is Midtown’s Treat Dreams, situated at 4160 Cass Ave., Suite A. With four stars out of 91 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score desserts and ice cream and frozen yogurt has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an affordable option.

Yelper Laurie P., who reviewed Treat Dreams on Aug. 7, wrote, “It has delicious ice cream and shakes, along with good coffee. My son loved his vanilla Coke shake and I had a two-scoop waffle cone with salted caramel ice cream.”

Lina P. noted, “I am so pleased to find an ice cream spot that does really fun and unique flavors. I got the red velvet cupcake and the zucchini bread; both are delicious!”

3. Elias Donut

Rosedale Park’s Elias Donut, located at 19231 Grand River Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the affordable spot to score doughnuts, ice cream, frozen yogurt and desserts 4.5 stars out of 32 reviews.

Yelper Philip B., who reviewed Elias Donut on March 3, wrote, “Our next-door neighbor likes us to surprise us with Elias’ doughnuts from time to time. It’s hard to beat their classic glazed flavor, but we also love some of the chocolate varieties.”

Keeya M. noted, “This place has been here for years. [It has] huge variety of doughnuts, cookies, ice cream and cheesecake. They also have a hot food menu, smoothies and fresh juices.”

4. New Palace Bakery

New Palace Bakery, a bakery that offers desserts and more, is another affordable go-to, with four stars out of 76 Yelp reviews. Head over to 9833 Joseph Campau St. to see for yourself.

Yelper Susan M., who reviewed New Palace Bakery on Feb. 5, wrote, “The s’mores paczki was a knockout. It was cut like a sandwich and filled with plenty of chocolate custard and mini marshmallows.”

Anita B.noted, “The coconut cream pie was to die for. The kiffles of apricot and raspberry were delicious. The apple cinnamon bread was delicious and our neighbor who lived in Hamtramck loved the “tutti fruiti” bread we bought for her.”

5. Holy Moly Donut Shop

Check out Holy Moly Donut Shop, which has earned four stars out of 65 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the spot to score doughnuts and desserts by heading over to 201 W. 8 Mile Road, Suite B.

We looked there for more about Holy Moly Donut Shop.

“I am the owner and love doughnuts and want you to come and enjoy!” the business explains in the bio section of its Yelp profile.

Concerning signature items, “We are the self-proclaimed doughnut- designers,” it writes on Yelp in the section about specialties. “You pick your doughnuts your icing/glaze and toppings and we’ll design it for you. You can also customize your own donut (or cookie or brownie) ice cream sandwich!”