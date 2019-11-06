Michigan House OKs Bills To Expand Expungement Of CrimesThe Michigan House passed legislation Tuesday that would overhaul expungement laws to make it easier for hundreds of thousands of people to clear their criminal record, including those convicted of marijuana offenses before the drug's legalization for recreational use.

More Tension At Wayne State University Over President's JobFour members of the governing board at Wayne State University have voted to oust the president, but the result might not hold up.

C.A.T.S. Offers Metro Detroit Seniors The Opportunity To Foster A Pet"It Just Makes You Feel Better Knowing That You've Got This Little Thing There That Loves You, And You Love It."

Man Pleads Guilty To Carving Gang Name Into Teen's ChestA suburban Detroit man has pleaded guilty to carving a local gang's name into a 15-year-old boy's chest.

Flint Mayor Ousted As Recovery, Rebuilding Trust ContinueThe city of Flint, Michigan, will continue to recover from a lead-contaminated water crisis with a new mayor, who will in turn work to rebuild residents' shattered trust.

Acting UAW Head Says He'll Clean Up Corruption Found By FedsThe acting president of the United Auto Workers said Wednesday that a corruption scandal plaguing the union will get worse before it gets better, but that he's confident he can fix the mess and turn over a clean house to the next leader.