Detroit will experience cold weather over the next few days, according to the seven-day forecast from drone-powered weather service Saildrone. Temperatures will reach 42 degrees today and 40 on Thursday.
The forecast also shows precipitation is on the way. Sunday’s forecast shows the greatest possibility of snow at 76%, with predicted rainfall of 0.20 inches.
Skies will be cloudy through Thursday and partly cloudy on Friday. Winds will reach a modest high of 16 mph on Saturday, while today will be quieter with a top speed of just 10 mph.
This story was created automatically using Saildrone’s local weather forecast data, then reviewed by an editor. We also incorporate historic weather data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
