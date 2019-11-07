Comments
BRIGHTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police say the driver of a Ford Mustang was killed on I-96 in a crash losing control of his car on an icy overpass.
After losing control, the driver crashed into a guardrail and then crashed into two vehicles that were on the side of the freeway from an earlier crash.
It happened Thursday morning around 6:30 a.m. in Livingston County according to MSP.
MSP is reminding motorists to drive slow during winter weather.
