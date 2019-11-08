ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A new Royal Oak grocery store is looking to hire 60 people for both full and part-time positions in all departments.
Woodward Corner Market — located near the Beaumont development at 13 Mile Road and Woodward Avenue — is set to open in January and will feature Michigan products and fresh produce.
Woodward Corner Market will be a 41,000-square-foot neighborhood grocery store operated by @meijer. The store will focus on offering customers a unique grocery shopping experience and will feature a vast assortment of fresh food, local, artisan groceries and LOW PRICES 🍎 pic.twitter.com/zo5d5WCB6w
— Woodward Corner Market (@WoodwardCorner) October 1, 2019
Those interested should apply online here by Nov. 13.
Qualified candidates will receive a scheduled interview time for the Nov. 19 hiring event at Hyatt Place Royal Oak, located at 422 N. Main St. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Open positions include grocery, dairy, bakery and meat/seafood.
The store says they are proud to offer low prices every day on thousands of staple items while also creating a space to celebrate local and specialty businesses.
Its hours will be Monday-Saturday from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
For more information visit here.
