DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A Detroit woman who is the founder of a Detroit-based nonprofit has partnered with another local nonprofit to assist low income families by providing a meal, access to free clothing and resources on Nov. 23 during their Let’s Give Thanks Community Dinner.
Since 2017 Tia Russell’s nonprofit Take My Hand has provided resources to individuals dealing with poverty, homelessness, illnesses and unemployment.Russell partnered with Angel Reeves’ nonprofit The Golden Nurse to help 100 people and give them a positive family oriented atmosphere from 4-8:30 p.m. at 8902 Second Ave.
“There are people who still struggle with income. Statistics states one in eight Americans live on incomes that put them at risk for hunger. 51 percent are actually employed. So this event is for them. This will be a positive atmosphere. We have some phenomenal sponsors on board and would like more sponsors and resources for these families,” said Russell.
The community dinner’s sponsors include Kids Today Leaders Tomorrow, Kristy Love, Blue VI catering, Proud To Be Me, Magnolia Dom, Speedy Catering, Mommy Tripp, Dream Rich, Self Care Sunday, The Janet Collection, Corner Store, Sweet Lucy Lynn, Pj’s Lemonade, Motor City of Hope, Garden of Eden, Sm Creative and more.
The event is still in need of resources for housing, food banks, utility assistance and mental health resources.
To become a sponsor or volunteer email Tmhnonprofit@gmail.com or TheGoldenNurse@gmail.com. Donations can be made here or through cash app: $TakeMyHandnp.
Stay updated with the latest from Take My Hand nonprofit on Instagram or Facebook.
For more information call 248-270-8391 or to RSVP visit here.
